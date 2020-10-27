BORON - It's official; the Boron Love’s Travel Center held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct. 19th with clear blue skies and patrons lining up at the pumps.
Boron Chamber of Commerce Vice President welcomed all who attended then introduced Calif. Assemblyman and former Boron resident Tom Lackey to say a few words.
“I’m very happy to be here and be a part of this amazing progress in Boron; I grew up here, went to schools here and am proud to call Boron my home. Welcome to Boron Love’s Travel Center”.
After the short speeches, Phil Torres who is the General Manager of the Boron Love’s invited Kern County Fire Station 17, Assemblyman Lackey, Boron Jr. Sr. High School Principal David Wiggs, Boron Karl’s Hardware store manager Justin Knight, Boron Flowers and Gifts owner Tami Brown and Love’s managers Abi Castro, Gary, Chris, Miss Connie and Brittany Hernandez to join him in the ribbon cutting event.
Afterwards, everyone was treated to burgers and fries from Carl’s Jr. and sodas, bottled water and energy drinks from inside the store.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to congratulate Boron on their new business in the area and wishes Love’s much success.
