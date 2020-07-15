Cerro Coso to Host Virtual Veterans Benefit Webinar
The College is hosting a Veterans Benefit Webinar via Zoom on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6 to 7 p.m., highlighting information on how to enroll as a student and receive military educational benefits at Cerro Coso Community College.
Discussion topics will a brief overview of education benefits, processes for the G.I. Bill and CalVet Fee Waiver, college resources, and the new MyVRC App.
Those attending are encourage to preregister in advance of the workshop at https://www.cerrocoso.edu/event/virtual-veterans-benefits-webinar After registering participants will receive a confirmation email with the Zoom link to attend.
The new MyVRC App is designed specifically for Cerro Coso’s military and veteran students to help them access information and staff contacts, provides links to campus and community resources, has a built-in chat feature, access to wellness and crisis resources, and provides success tools and learning resources. The app allows them to build a network of buddies and introduce themselves to other veterans on campus. The MyVRC can be downloaded for free from the APP Store or Google Play using keyword: myvrc.
They make sacrifices for our nation, education doesn’t have to be one of them. Cerro Coso offers a wide range of services and programs in support of their military and veteran students.
Now registering for fall 2020 classes that begin August 24, 2020.
College it really can change everything.
