In the early morning hours of December 5, 2021, Officers of The California City Police Department responded to a radio call of a stabbing that had just occurred. Upon their arrival they learned that the suspect had severely slashed the victim's throat and left him to die with life-threatening injuries. Officers were able to stabilize the victim, get a brief statement of what had happened and identified the suspect, Lorenzo Crosby, as the victim was taken to the hospital and into life saving surgery.
Over the next several days and nights, several Officers from the California City Police Department diligently worked together and coordinated their efforts and completed several hours of follow up investigations and leg work. Officers coordinated with outside agencies until Lorenzo Crosby was taken into custody on December 17, 2021, in Lancaster, CA.
Lorenzo Crosby is currently being housed by The Kern County Sheriff’s Office awaiting his court appearance on $500,000 bail.
If anyone has further information regarding this case, they are encouraged to contact The California City Police Department.
