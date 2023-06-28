MOJAVE - The Mojave Chamber of Commerce held their monthly meeting on the afternoon of June 22nd inside the Veterans Building, which is located on O Street; 22 members of the public as well as 18 others attended via Zoom; the meeting got underway at around noon.
Mojave Chamber President Ted Hodgkinson opened the meeting with a live video from the Mojave train camera, which is mounted on the roof of the Gardner Realty Building. Mr. Hodgkinson said that with Debbie Crocoll acting as co-editor, the Mojave Chamber of Commerce website is more up to date and news of community events will be posted as they are received, He also stated that recent rains have brought a bumper crop of weeds and asked the local businesses to clear their properties to improve the look of Mojave. Mr. Hodgkinson also said the Caboose Lot was cleared with the help of community service workers and reminded those in attendance that the Chamber is an all-volunteer organization and its activities such as National Night Out, Trunk or Treat Night, the Thanksgiving Community Dinner and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting depends on local support both financially and especially hands on work at different events.
Mr. Hodgkinson also announced that Senator Shannon Grove will begin meetings with different communities on alternate months and the first meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 27th at 11:00 AM inside the vets building here in Mojave; the regular chamber meeting will follow.
Mr. Hodgkinson then introduced guest speaker Simon Day, who is the Vice President for Solar Development at Terra-Gen Operating Company. Terra-Gen is a large-scale wind, solar and energy storage company and has operated in the Mojave area for over 10 years and they are expanding solar operations. The Enterprise Solar field is in the permitting process and will add solar fields to the area east and north of Mojave; he also said that the solar panels and hardware are US manufactured and that the labor is union and local to the extent possible. Mr. Day also said that approximately 800 workers will be needed for the construction of the new project and discussed new installation procedures called mow and roll which mitigates dust. Mr. Day said that grading and scraping is not required as the vegetation roots are left in place to stabilize the soil and the area is also reseeded with native flora.
Concerns were brought up from different area residents concerning the destruction of Joshua Trees, and Mr. Day said that the company surveys the trees and routes traffic to maintain as many of the trees as possible. Mr. Day also reiterated the company’s commitment to community involvement. According to Mr. Day, Terr-Gen has purchased Joshua Tree woodlands acreage which will be maintained in its natural state; Mr. Day received many thanks for investing in the community, creating jobs, and for supporting local community organizations.
After the presentation from Mr. Day, Mr. Hodgkinson asked everyone to introduce themselves then called for any public or community announcements.
Joab Martinez Salinas who is a Kern County Job Developer announced that a JobFest will be held in Mojave on Sept. 20th; he’s also assisting the ethe Golden Queen Mine Recruitment event.
Cal Rossi with Southern Calif. Edison announced that progress on the Calif. City substation is slow while capacity concerns raised the Kern County Board of Supervisors are addressed. Mr. Rossi also asked that the community contact Senator Grove and voice support for AB914 as proposed.
Mrs. Pamela Balch who is Assembly Tom Lackey’s representative announced that Assemblyman Lackey honored Karl’s Hardware in Mojave as their Small Business of the month of June.
District Manager for 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner Laura Lynne Wyatt reported on several issues; the transit center is on hold pending the resolution of energy capacity for electrical vehicle charging stations, the East Park renovation is in the planning and drawing phase, the Inland Spaceport is currently working on attaining California State funding for the required grade separations across Sierra Highway in Mojave and on Rosamond Blvd in Rosamond. She also reported that she and Mr. Scrivner are continuing to work with code compliance issues in the East Kern County area.
Travis Behrens announced that if anyone has items for recycling, the Booker T. Brown Foundation will pick it up and take it to the recycling center. He also announced that Fat Boy Tacos is in talks to take over the location where Anthony’s used to operate, and a brewery is planned.
Michele Slade announced that trucks enter and exit Oak Creek Road without exercising sufficient caution for on-coming traffic.
Willa Yaw announced that she’s partnering with Tammi Kelly in the Wreaths Across America program and thinks a community luncheon following Memorial and Veteran’s Day ceremonies would bring the community together.
Mojave Court Update – the Presiding Judge has recommended that the Ridgecrest and Mojave courts remain in operation and that the funds be spent to improve and upgrade both facilities.
Mr. Hodgkinson ended the meeting by informing everyone that the next meeting will be held on Thursday, July 27th beginning at noon after Senator Grove; he then adjourned the meeting at approximately 1pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.