The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of
June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 42-year-old Larmar Williams appeared on June 1st and 6th for a continued Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Robbery: 2nd Degree and Sexual Battery (Held to Answer) and , he also appeared on June 6th for an Arraignment on Violation of Post Release Supervision; he appeared again on June 8th, 14th and 27th for a Felony Arraignment on the charges of Sexual Battery and Robbery: 2nd Degree and a Preliminary Hearing and Status on Violation of Post Release Supervision, a Readiness Hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4th and a Jury Trial is scheduled for Aug. 14th.
35-year-old Ronalee Stanberry was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on June 2nd on Suspicion of Assault w/Deadly Weapon or Assault w/Force Likely to Produce Great Bodily Injury; he appeared on June 8th for a Felony Arraignment, he also appeared on June 8th for a Return on B/W and Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Looting by Petty Theft, Petty Theft, Vandalism: Greater than $400 or More and less than $5,000, Vandalism: $400 or More, Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, (***USE HS 11377(A)>MISD>2020***Possess Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia. He appeared for a Pre-Trial Conference on June 15th and 21st. He was Held to Answer and is set to be Arraigned in Bakersfield on July 5th and a Pre-Trial Conference on the other charges on July 11th.
According to court records, 43-year-old Sara Cook appeared on June 2nd and was scheduled to appear on June 13th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked, Unregistered Vehicle and No Insurance (charge maybe dismissed if proof shown to court).
According to court records, 52-year-old James A. Floyd appeared on June 2nd for a continued Felony Arraignment and Preliminary Hearing on June 13th on the charges of 6 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1) (3 counts dismissed), 2 counts of Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm (1 count dismissed), 2 counts of Possession of Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc (1 count dismissed), 2 counts of Possession of Controlled Substance (1 count dismissed), 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia (1 count dismissed), Transport/Etc. Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance for Sale and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI. He is scheduled to appear for a Preliminary Hearing on June 21st that was continued until July 11th.
According to court records, 43-year-old Mario Cabral appeared on June 9th for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Possess Controlled Substance while Armed w/ Loaded Firearm (dismissed), Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(a)(1) (pled No Contest), Possession of Ammunition by Felon (dismissed), Possess/Etc. Machine Gun (dismissed), Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc (pled No Contest; sentencing on Aug. 9th) and Possession of Controlled Substance (pled No Contest; sentencing on Aug. 9th). He also appeared for a Pre-Trial Conference on June 13th on the charge of Display on Vehicle/Present to Officer Unlawful Registration that was continued until Aug. 10th.
64-year-old William Shurley was arrested on June 9th on Suspicion of Trespass on Closed Lands; he was arrested again on June 13th on Suspicion of Trespass on Closed Lands; he was scheduled to appear for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on Jun 6th on the charge of Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent re-scheduled until July 7th), on June 20th for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Arraignment on the charges of Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct: Prowling and on June 21st for a Return on B/W: Fail to Appear for Arraignment on the charge of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia. He is set to appear on July 10th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charge of Trespass: Refuse to Leave Property on July 10th.
53-year-old Timothy Brown was arrested on June 12th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Addict in Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition; he appeared on June 22nd for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1) and Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm which was continued until July 24th.
40-year-old Bryan Bates was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on June 14th on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle.
36-year-old Andrew Arrieta was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on June 18th on Suspicion of Evasion: Wanton Disregard for Safety.
According to court records, 34-year-old Brandon Bohl appeared on June 21st for a continued Status Conference on the charges of 2 counts of Throw Substance at Vehicle, 3 counts of Vandalism: less than $400, Enter/Etc. Noncommercial Dwelling, Disorderly Conduct: Drugs, Obstruct/Resist/Etc Public/Peace Officer/EMT (pled No Contest on June 9, 2021, and sentenced to 12 days in jail), Trespass: Occupy Property w/out Consent, Fight/Challenge Fight in Public Place and Threaten w/Intent to Terrorize; all were continued again until Sept. 26th.
According to court records, 56-year-old Juan Villavicencio appeared on June 26th for a Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of False Imprisonment and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant which was continued until Aug. 10th.
According to court records, 35-year-old Donald Breach appeared on June 23rd for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1) (pled No Contest), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Violation of Post Release Supervision (pled Guilty) and Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short-Barreled Rifle/Shotgun (dismissed); he is set to be sentenced on July 20th.
According to court records, 43-year old Theodore Maze appeared on June 30th for a continue Pre-Revocation, Set Revocation Hearing, Preliminary Hearing and Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of 3 counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(a)(1), 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance, 3 counts of Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance while Armed w/Loaded Firearm, Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration, Carry Concealed Firearm in Vehicle and Felony Conduct. A Readiness Hearing is set for Sept. 8th and a Jury Trial is scheduled for Sept. 18th.
According to court records, 33-year-old Travion Jones appeared on June 14th for a Hearing on Report PC 1368 (mental competence) on the charges of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Violate Court Order to Prevent Domestic Violence (pled No Contest) and Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Process (dismissed); he was sentenced to 60 days in jail w/74 days credit, fined $290 and placed on Summary Probation for 3 years.
29-year-old Zachary Curcuro was arrested in Los Angeles County (Antelope Valley CHP) on June 16th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Excessive Blood Alcohol.
According to court records, 46-year-old William Anthony Saraiva appeared on June 20th for a continued Preliminary and Further Hearing on the charges of Attempted Murder (EFF 2021), Assault w/Semi-Automatic Firearm on Person, Vandalism: $400 or More (dismissed) and Recklessly Discharge a Firearm. He was Held to Answer and appeared for a Felony Arraignment on June 29th in Bakersfield. A Readiness Hearing is scheduled for Aug. 4th and a Jury Trial is scheduled for Aug. 14th
32-year-old Juan Gonzalezconn was arrested by Mojave CHP on May 28th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale, Transport a Controlled Substance, Evasion: Wanton Disregard for Safety, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle and Person Convicted of Felony Owning/Purchase/Receiving/Possessing Firearm; he appeared on June 29th for a Misdemeanor Arraignment.
According to court records, 27-year-old Taylor Sky Hernandez was scheduled to appear for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Drive w/out License and Failure to Register Vehicle.
According to court records, 33-year-old Juan Miguel Gonzalezconn was scheduled to appear for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on June 29th on the charges of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked and Laned Roadways (2 or More Lanes in Direction of Travel), Straddle.
29-year-old Grant Mazak was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on June 29th on Suspicion of Violation of Probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.