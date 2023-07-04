Advisory: Missing Juvenile in Boron

Advisory: Update on Missing Juvenile
Missing juvenile in Boron, Gideon Reeves, has been located.
**************************************************
The Kern County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 11 year old juvenile. Missing is Gideon Reeves 4' 3", thin build, brown hair, green eyes, last seen wearing a blue shirt, unknown colored shorts, and green minecraft shoes. Gideon was last seen July 4th 2023, around 4:00 pm in Boron. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.