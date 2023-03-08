DECEDENT’S NAME: Dekarriay Rayvion Burrell
CASE #: 2023-00751
CITY OF RESIDENCE: California City, California
AGE: 25 years
TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality
DATE OF INCIDENT: March 7, 2023
TIME OF INCIDENT: 1352 hours
LOCATION: Westbound State Route 58 at California City Boulevard, California City, California 93505
DATE OF DEATH: March 7, 2023
TIME OF DEATH: 1352 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: Scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol, Mojave
DETAILS: Dekarriay Rayvion Burrell was the operator of a vehicle that collided with a semitruck at the location. He was confirmed to be deceased at the scene. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.
COMMENTS: Family notified
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol
PHONE: (661) 824-2408
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.