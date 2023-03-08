DECEDENT’S NAME: Dekarriay Rayvion Burrell

CASE #: 2023-00751

CITY OF RESIDENCE: California City, California    

AGE: 25 years

TYPE OF CASE: Traffic Fatality                  

DATE OF INCIDENT: March 7, 2023  

TIME OF INCIDENT: 1352 hours   

LOCATION: Westbound State Route 58 at California City Boulevard, California City, California 93505

DATE OF DEATH: March 7, 2023 

TIME OF DEATH: 1352 hours  

PLACE OF DEATH: Scene               

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: California Highway Patrol, Mojave                                                                  

DETAILS: Dekarriay Rayvion Burrell was the operator of a vehicle that collided with a semitruck at the location. He was confirmed to be deceased at the scene. A postmortem examination will be conducted to confirm the cause and manner of death.

COMMENTS: Family notified

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

CONTACT INFORMATION: California Highway Patrol                           

PHONE: (661) 824-2408

