CALIFORNIA CITY – The city is in the very early stages of a real estate deal that could see the addition of tens of millions of dollars to city coffers. California City recently began negotiations with a foreign company interested in buying large chunks of city-owned property, potentially including Tierra Del Sol golf course and more than 150 acres near the Municipal airport, among other properties.
Velazo-Trading Ltd., which according to a Google search, appears to be a Russian freight and logistics company based out of the island country of Cyprus in the Eastern Mediterranean south of Turkey.
During a closed session of the May 12 special council meeting, City Manager Anna Linn was given direction to move forward with the negotiation process. The process would still including vetting the company to make sure it is a legitimate offer, among other factors. Because the process is ongoing and such negotiations are confidential, no further information was immediately available.
