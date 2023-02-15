The following is the crime data report for the Mojave area for the month of Jan. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
2nd – Grand Theft Auto Recovery – other Agency, 14900 block of Myer Road and Willful Cruelty to Child, 3400 block of Oak Creek Road.
3rd – Grand Theft Auto Recovery – other Agency, 15900 block of H Street and Willful Cruelty to Child, 3300 block of Arthur Avenue.
4th - Obstruct/Resist/Delay Public/Peace Officer/EMT, 16000 block of L Street.
5th – Burglary from Vehicle, 16200 block of Sierra Hwy.
9th - Burglary; 2nd Degree, 15700 block of I Street.
10th - Disorderly Conduct: Alcohol, 15900 block of Sierra Hwy.
13th – Drive w/out License, 15100 block of Sierra Hwy.
15th - Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Date, 16100 block of H Street.
18th – Contempt of Court: Disobey Court Order/Etc, 2000 block of Panamint Street.
19th – Possession of Unlawful Paraphernalia, Mono Street.
20th - Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1500 block of Barstow Road.
21st – Petty Theft: Dog, 1500 block of Barstow Road, Missing Person, 15900 block of Rexroth Drive, Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 1700 block of Hwy. 58, Battery on Person, 15800 block of L Street.
22nd – Exhibit Firearm, 15800 block of L Street and Found Property, Alma Avenue.
23rd - Use/Under Influence of Controlled Substance, Hwy. 58, Mojave.
25th - Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Rexroth Drive, Mojave and Attempted Robbery: 1st Degree, Pat Avenue, Mojave.
30th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 2000 block of Shasta Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.