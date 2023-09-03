EAST KERN COUNTY – One week after tropical storm Hilary hit Southern California, road closures remain in effect in some areas of East Kern County.
According to Caltrans District 9, westbound highway 58 is open between Cameron Road and Towerline Road; travelers heading west can reach Bakersfield out of Tehachapi using highway 58/Tehachapi Pass. Highway 58 remains closed between exit 165 out of Mojave and Cameron Road; eastbound highway 58 is open with a slight detour. Caltrans crews are making progress in clearing the mud and debris from the highway at the Cameron Road overpass.
The Mojave area CHP reports that Redrock/Randsburg Road east of highway 14 is closed indefinitely due to portions of the roadway being washed away by the heavy rainfall, travelers in this area are told to use highway 14 to highway 58 or highway 58 to highway 395 as alternate routes. They are also advising travelers not to drive around road closed signs as there are several areas that are still unstable.
It’s unknown at this time when the roadways will be cleared; stay tuned for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.