EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts for the week of March 27 – March 31.
Work schedules are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment and/or materials, and/or construction-related issues.
Eastern Kern County
· Freeman Gulch Wire Crossing – On State Route 14 at the junction with State Route 178 W near the town of Inyokern, crews will cross utility wires over the highway on Tuesday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. There will be intermittent traffic breaks and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Ridgecrest Utility Work – On State Route 178 E between Herbert Street and Brady Street, crews will cross utility wires across the road on Monday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be intermittent traffic breaks and drivers may experience 5-minute delays.
Inyo County
· Big Pine Canal Utility Work – On the westbound lane of State Route 168 E between the junction with U.S. Highway 395 and the Big Pine Canal, there will be utility work on Tuesday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 20-minute delays.
· Line Street Pavement Boring – On State Route 168 W (West Line Street) between Pioneer Lane and Sunland Drive in Bishop, crews will bore the pavement Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm. There will be one-way traffic control and drivers may experience 10-minute delays.
· Bishop Raised Median – On U.S. Highway 395 (Main Street), crews will construct raised medians and pedestrian safety islands at two locations in Bishop:
o Church Street
o Horace Albright Avenue
The inside northbound and southbound lanes at both locations will be closed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for the duration of the project. Work is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. Drivers can expect short delays.
· Bishop Utility Pole Replacement – On U.S. Highway 395 between Tu-Su Lane and Early Pond Lane, crews will replace a utility pole on Thursday from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm. There could be a traffic break and drivers may experience 5-minute delays.
Projects on the state highway system with minimal or no delays:
Eastern Kern County
· Cummings Valley Left-Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202 at the southern intersection with Cummings Valley Road near the city of Tehachapi, crews are installing guardrail, striping the roadway, and constructing dikes Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
· W. Ward Avenue Closure – On State Route 178 W in the city of Ridgecrest, W. Ward Avenue will be closed at State Route 178 (North China Lake Boulevard) Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Inyo County
· Olancha Shoulder Closures – On U.S. Highway 395 at the junction with State Route 190 in Olancha, there will be intermittent shoulder closures to allow trucks access to deliver material Monday through Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
· Bishop Golf Course Pavement Boring – On the northbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 395 between Sunland Reservation Road and Schober Lane, crews will bore samples of the pavement Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm.
Travelers are asked to be attentive to workers on the highway, slow for the cone zone, and move over whenever possible to give additional clearance. Be Safe and Be Work Zone Alert!
Follow us for the latest information on Facebook (Caltrans District 9) and Twitter (@Caltrans9) or email us at D9Publicinfo@dot.ca.gov. To assist in planning your commute, view live traffic conditions using QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/.
For those with sensory disabilities requiring alternate formats (i.e. Braille, large print, sign language interpreter, etc.) and those needing information in a language other than English, please contact Bob Gossman at 760-881-7145 or TTY 711.
