X-56B Begins New Flight Series

The X-56B remotely piloted aircraft prepares for a landing following the first of a new flight series. The flight was April 19 at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California, with partner Northrop Grumman.

 NASA/Lauren Hughes

EDWARDS – An experimental aircraft piloted by remote crashes out of the sky during testing Friday. 

According to a press release from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, the aircraft “experienced an incident after takeoff” at about 7:35 a.m. 

Specific details on the incident were not made available, only that the aircraft encountered an anomaly in flight causing a hard impact to the ground, destroying the vehicle.

There were no injuries or casualties. 

