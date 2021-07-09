EDWARDS – An experimental aircraft piloted by remote crashes out of the sky during testing Friday.
According to a press release from NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, the aircraft “experienced an incident after takeoff” at about 7:35 a.m.
Specific details on the incident were not made available, only that the aircraft encountered an anomaly in flight causing a hard impact to the ground, destroying the vehicle.
There were no injuries or casualties.
