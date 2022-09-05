A flex alert has been issued for the entire state of California for Labor Day afternoon and officials warn that Monday could see rolling blackouts across the Southland.
As a result, California Iso has issued a flex alert for 4 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Monday.
"Starting tomorrow, this multi-day event is going to get much more intense," Cal Iso president and CEO Elliot Mainzer said. "We are facing a load forecast of 48,817 megawatts and energy deficits between 2,000 and 4,000 megawatts for Monday, resulting in the highest likelihood of rotating outages we have seen so far this summer.
