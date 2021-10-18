Here are some significant and historical events which occurred during the month of October 1920 in the United States and around the world:
1st – Dutch law provides for an 8-hour work day, Sir Percy Cox lands in Basra to assume his responsibilities as High Commander in Iraq and American actor Walter Matthau (The Odd Couple and Bad News Bears) born in New York City.
2nd Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates play the first and only Major League triple header in the 20th Century; Reds win 2-3 games by a score of 13-4 and 7-3, Pirates avoid sweep by score of 6-0, Chinese sign an agreement w/Russo-Asiatic Bank which will oversee the Chinese Eastern Railway but give local supervision to China and the 40th Governor of Massachusetts Winthrope M. Crane dies at age 67.
3rd – St. Browns first baseman George Sisler collects his 257th hit of season to set MLB record that lasted until the 21st Century; Browns beat White Sox 16-7 and American Professional Football Association plays first gull round of games; Dayton Triangles beat the Columbus Panhandles 14-0 in first game at Triangle Park in Dayton, Ohio.
6th – The first MLB game played w/brothers on opposing teams; Indians player Wheeler Johnson pinch hits as Brooklyn player Jimmy Johnson plays 3rd base.
9th – The first World Series game played in Cleveland, Ohio; Indians win 2-1.
10th – Italy annexes South Tirol (Alto Adige) and the Phoenix Cardinals play in first NFL game at 0-0 tie.
12th – Construction begins on Holland Tunnel connecting New Jersey and New York City and Indians beat Dodgers 5-2 games in 17th World Series.
14th - Part of Petsamo Province ceded by Soviet Union to Finland.
15th- American novelist (The Godfather, Cotton Club and Earthquake) Mario Puzo born in New York City.
17th – Decatur Staleys (later the Chicago Bears) play in first NFL game and win 7-0.
19th- LaWanda Page (Aunt Esther on Sanford and Son) born in Cleveland, Ohio.
23rd- Grand Jury indicts Abe Attell, Hal Chase and Bill Burns in Black Sox World Series Scandal.
25th – Alexander, the King of Greece dies at age 27 after being bitten by an ape.
27th – League of Nations moves headquarters to Geneva and Westinghouse radio station in East Pittsburgh KDKA begins broadcast.
29th – Ed Barrow appointed General Manager of the New York Yankees.
30th – Communist Party of Australia founded in Sydney.
31st – Romania annexes Bessarabia.
