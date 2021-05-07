MOJAVE – A Rosamond man who was arrested on several weapons charges in 2020 pled No Contest when he appeared in court; 30-year old Hugo Cruz entered a plea of No Contest to Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1) and Carry Stolen Loaded Firearm when he appeared on April 27th. Five other charges of Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm and Carrying a Loaded Firearm were dismissed.
As we originally reported in Aug. 2020, Kern County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a trespass at a vacant residence in the 2200 block of Thistle Street in Rosamond on Aug. 10, 2020. When deputies arrived, they contacted a suspicious person who was later identified as Cruz sitting inside a vehicle near the property. During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a loaded firearm; Cruz who is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms was detained; deputies also searched his nearby residence where they located and seized 5 additional firearms (one was reported stolen), body armor, high capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Cruz was arrested and taken to the Kern County Sheriff’s Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield to await court.
Cruz appeared for a Felony Arraignment in Mojave on Sept 9, 2020 and after several Pre-Preliminary Hearings, he pled No Contest to the above charges on April 27th; sentencing for Cruz is scheduled for May 25th where he could face several years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.