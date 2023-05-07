The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of
April according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
51-year old James Floyd was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 29th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance for Sale, Transport a Controlled Substance, Unregistered Calif. Based Vehicle, Drive while License Restricted for Drunk Driving and Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility; he appeared on April 3rd for an Arraignment on the charges of 3 counts of Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(a)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, Possess Controlled Substance and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia on April 20th for a Felony Arraignment which was continued until May 22nd; he was scheduled to appear again on April 24th for an Arraignment on Violation of Probation, Return on Bench Warrant and Arraignment on Supplemental Declaration Ltr on the charge Assault on Person w/Force – Great Bodily Injury (pled No Contest on Feb. 21, 2021 and was sentenced to 1 year in jail w/ 676 days credit and placed on Formal Probation for 2 years).
42-year old Sara Cook was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 29th on Suspicion of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked, Unregistered Vehicle, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Transport a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; she appeared on April 27th for a Return on B/W: FTA for Arraignment which was continued until May 25th.
36-year old Andrew Arrieta was arrested in King County (King County Sheriff) on April 6th on Suspicion of Fugitive from Justice.
25-year old Makalia Na Bearden of N. Edwards was arrested in Placer County (Roseville Police) on March 26th on Suspicion of Possession of Narcotic Controlled Substance.
According to court records, 51-year old Lisa Michelle Bohl was scheduled to appear on April 3rd for a Motion to Vacate Forfeiture and Exon Bl and Summary Judgment on the charge of Assault on Person w/Force – Great Bodily Injury.
According to court records, 37-year old Brandon Lizotte appeared on April 5th for Sentencing on the charges of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked and Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent; he received a total sentence of 180 days in jail w/104 days credit, fined a total of $590 and placed on Formal Probation for 2 years.
According to court records, 31-year old Vincent Damon Shaw Jr. appeared on April 12th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charge of Contempt of Court: Violate Protective Order/Etc which was dismissed. He also appeared for a Misdemeanor Arraignment on the charges of Vandalism: less than $400 and Causing a Fire on Property; he pled No Contest and was sentenced to 365 days in jail w/60 days credit.
According to court records, 31-year old Heather Straughter appeared on April 13th for a Surrender on Bench Warrant, AVOP-Fail to Complete Family Violence CO and FTA for Arraignment on the charges of Disorderly Conduct: Drunk (Pre-Trial Conference on April 27th which was continued until May 30th), DUI: Alcohol/.08 Percent (pled No Contest on Jan. 25, 2022) and Willful Cruelty to Child (NEW EFFECT. 4/12) (pled No Contest on Jan. 25, 2022); she is appeared for a Return – Proof of Compl/Enroll (Counseling) on April 26th and is scheduled to appear again on Jan. 16, 2024 for a Proof of Compliance.
According to court records, 45-year old William Saraiva III appeared on April 14th for a Felony Arraignment on the charges of Attempted Murder, Assault w/Semi-Automatic Firearm on Person, Vandalism: $400 or More and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm; he appeared for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing on April 27th and a Preliminary Hearing on April 28th. A Preliminary Hearing and Further Hearing are scheduled for May 16th and Saraiva remains free on $250,000 bail.
According to court records, 42-year old David Wayne Terrill appeared on April 14th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charges of Vandalism: less than $400, False Identification to Specific Peace Officers, Escape from Lawful Arrest, Receive/Etc Known Stolen Property, Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon: Metal Knuckles and Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia which was continued again until July 7th.
According to court records, 49-year old Robert C. Wiley appeared on April 19th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference on the charge of Violate Court Order to Prevent Domestic Violence which was continue again until June 2nd.
According to court records, 32-year old Willie N. Payne appeared on April 19th for a continued Pre-Trial Conference, Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of 3 counts of No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court), 5 counts of Drive w/out License, 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, No Safety Belt on Driver, Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(a)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Under Influence of Spec. Control Substance: Possess Firearm, Drive under the Influence of Alcohol, Drug or Combined, 2 counts of Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage, 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance, Possession of Identifying Information, 4 counts of Sell/Transfer/Receive/Etc Access Card Intent: Fraud and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked; all were continued again until May 24th.
According to court records, 43-year old Theodore Glen Maze appeared on April 20th and 27th for a continued Pre-Revocation Hearing and Pre-Preliminary Hearing on the charges of 3 counts of Possess of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1) (pled No Contest on Oct. 29, 2021 and was sentenced to 1 year in jail w/ 301 days credit, fined $370 and placed on Formal Probation for 2 years), 2 counts of Possess Stolen Vehicle, Possess Controlled Substance for Sale, 2 counts of Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance, 2 counts of Possess Controlled Substance while Armed w/Loaded Firearm, Carry Loaded Firearm w/out Registration, Carry Concealed Firearm in Vehicle, Felony Conduct and Possess Controlled Substance; all were continued again until May 3rd.
According to court records, 43-year old Mario Ruben Cabral appeared on April 21st for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Possess Controlled Substance while Armed w/Loaded Firearm, Possession of Firearm by a Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possession of Ammunition by Felon, Possess/Etc Machine Gun and Possess Controlled Substance which was continued until June 9th.
According to court records, 35-year old Donald Breach appeared on April 27th for a Pre-Preliminary Hearing and Bail Review on the charges of Possession of Firearm by Felon (OLD CODE 12021(A)(1), Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Violation of Post Release Supervision and Possess/Manufacture/Sell Dangerous Weapon/Short-Barreled Rifle/Shotgun; a Preliminary Hearing is scheduled for May 3rd.
