Semi overturns on Hwy. 58 after New Years Holiday

BORON - A United semi-truck overturned after crossing into the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 58; the incident occurred at approximately 1:38pm on Jan. 8th 1-mile east of the Kern/San Bernardino County Line.
According to the Barstow CHP preliminary investigation, a United semi truck was heading eastbound when for some unknown reason (CHP still investigating), the semi crossed over into the westbound lanes of traffic. A black Dodge heavy-duty pickup truck hauling a 42-foot trailer was heading west and had to swerve into the eastbound lanes in order to avoid the semi. The pickup truck blocked the #2 eastbound lane of traffic while the semi ended up in the westbound ditch.
Kern County Fire Station 17 and Hall Ambulance out of Boron responded to the scene and after talking with the parties involved, determined that there were only minor injuries. CAL-TRANS was called to the scene to clean up a spill; no hazardous materials were involved.
Desert Valley Towing was called out for the pickup truck as well as Arc Towing for the semi; all lanes of traffic were cleared and traffic resumed as normal.
