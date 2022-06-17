TEHACHAPI — AltaOne Federal Credit Union (AltaOne) opened its newest branch in Tehachapi, California. The location has been christened the Tehachapi Tucker Road Branch and is in The Orchard Center at 665 Tucker Road. This is AltaOne’s second branch in Tehachapi.
The location was previously a regional bank that vacated the market area in 2020. “We saw this as a unique opportunity to grow our presence in Tehachapi and provide improved financial services to our members and the business community.”, stated Jessica Davidson, Tehachapi Tucker Road Branch Manager. “Although we have had some supply chain issues with equipment and signage, we are open and ready to serve!”
“It’s a privilege for AltaOne to step-up, fill a vacancy, and serve our local businesses. We are committed to helping our communities grow and are thrilled to increase our investment in the amazing city of Tehachapi.”, said Stephanie Sievers, CEO of AltaOne. “I have enjoyed meeting so many wonderful people in Tehachapi and look forward to meeting many more during the All-American 4th of July Festival presented by AltaOne.”
The Tehachapi Tucker Road Branch offers a full array of business and personal banking and lending, including Safe Deposit Boxes. A Drive-Up Teller and an ATM are expected to be installed in the coming months. The branch is decorated in AltaOne’s brand colors of red, white, and blue, with a feature wall image of the famous Tehachapi Loop railroad helix. The branch is open Monday – Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 9am-1pm, closed Sundays and holidays.
AltaOne has had an in-store branch at the Albertsons grocery store since 2007, it is remaining open as an Express Branch. Its operating hours are Monday – Friday 10am-6pm, closed 2pm-3pm daily, and closed Saturdays, Sundays and holidays.
With the new Tehachapi Tucker Road Branch and the recent acquisition of the Ridgecrest North Branch, AltaOne now has 13 locations across Kern and Inyo counties.
