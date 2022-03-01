CALIFORNIA CITY — California City Police Department Chief Jon Walker announced he will be resigning from his position effective March 31.
The news comes just two years after Walker was appointed to the position, and also marks the fourth city employee to leave Cal City in the last 10 months.
Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose released a statement saying the recruitment process for a new chief will begin soon.
“Chief Walker has had an impeccable law enforcement career, dedicating over three decades of service to the residents of Los Angeles and California City,” Ambrose said. “I am extremely grateful to Chief Walker’s leadership in California City and wish him the best in his endeavors.”
Walker’s public safety career began in 1987 when he was sworn in as a Los Angeles Police Department officer and served over twenty-eight years before retiring as a motor sergeant with the South Traffic Division, supervising a team of 40 officers. During his tenure with LAPD, Walker worked as a narcotics officer, gang officer, motor officer, observer in the air support division, academy instructor, senior lead officer, patrol sergeant, and community relations sergeant before retiring.
Walker was sworn in as the Chief of the California City Police Department on January 14, 2020, following the retirement of Eric Hurtado.
The chief says the decision was his own and he was not forced to resign. However, city politics has begun to take its toll. The police department budget has been cut more than one million dollars since Walker was appointed, and the police force is currently understaffed.
“I think I’ve come in and made a lot of good changes, but its just time for me to move on,” Walker said. “It’s getting weary.”
Walker says he told the city council numerous times that the department needs more resources, but the council has continued to make cuts to the police budget for years.
“I’ve been trying to stress that to them that when we have someone get sick or get injured, immediately we go into crisis mode. We gotta try to cover for those people somehow with overtime or bringing people in on their days off, extending shifts, having the chief handle radio calls,” Walker said.
And though he acknowledges extra work for police is not new to him, he feels more could be done to keep the public and officers safe.
“This is what I do, I’ve been doing it forever, but that’s not where we should be.” Walker said. “That causes my officers to become fatigued, which leads to them to getting sick. Fatigued officers make bad decisions at times or can make bad decisions and that’s going to lead to undesirable outcomes not only for us but for the citizens. So that causes me great concern because I believe our city deserves much more.”
The lack of officers on staff can also lead to dangerous situations when calls are made miles from the police station. With California City’s more than 200 square miles, Walker says it can be overwhelming.
“Have you seen all the new houses they’re building? People are coming in.” Walker said. “It’s changed drastically in the last couple years and it’s going to continue to change. That’s just the people who live here, that doesn’t count the Influx of campers and off-roaders that we have on the weekends. Our population bulges on the weekends particularly during the off roading season. When you have a Thanksgiving weekend with 100,000 extra people in our city and somebody’s got to handle a call way out in the second city, or by Silver Saddle, now I’ve only got one officer in town. That is a recipe for disaster.”
The decision was a tough one for Walker, who has come to love the city. He has made it a point to meet business owners and church pastors to build a better rapport with citizens.
“I wasn’t done. I wanted to continue to reach out and have that community involvement. You know where I came from, LAPD was on the cutting edge of community based policing in my opinion. Their whole thing there was to form partnerships because the truth of the matter is, it’s all of our responsibility.”
Many residents have asked if Walker would be willing to return or pull back his resignation. The chief says he does not believe the city would accept that, and he has come to terms with his decision.
“I’ve never quit anything in my life so this was very difficult for me, but once I made the decision I was pretty much at peace with it.”
Walker made his decision mid-February, and told the city he would stay six-weeks instead of the traditional two-weeks to allow them to find an interim police chief. However, he did not intend to announce his resignation for a few more weeks. And somehow, the information was leaked online.
“It was terrible. I don’t know how that got out to social media, but that’s how they [CCPD] found out. I didn’t tell anyone. That was very hurtful to me, for my department to find out on social media.”
What he’ll miss most? Walker says he has always been amazed at the work the CCPD pulls off each day, and he will miss the camaraderie amongst the group.
“We’re really close. I came from a department of almost ten-thousand, so you didn’t know a lot of people. But here, everybody knows everyone and that’s special. I’ve tried to create a family atmosphere here, and promote that we have to take care of each other. Every week I’m impressed by what these officers do. Where I come from everyone is a specialist, but we don’t have that here. Our guys work from the arrest, to the filing, booking, evidence, going to court, they do it all.”
