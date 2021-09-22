The following is the crime data report for the Rosamond area for the month of August according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 52 calls for service.
1st – Battery on Person, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy and Theft by Use of Access Card Information, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
3rd – Battery on Person, 3300 block of Firebrush Avenue and Battery, 2900 block of Sierra Hwy.
4th – Burglary from Vehicle, 2000 block of Rosamond Blvd, Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2400 block of Oak Grove Street, Missing Person, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery on Person, Sierra Hwy.
5th – Death: other, 3200 block of Shelley Street and Vehicle Theft, 3400 block of 15th Street.
6th – Vehicle Theft, 1500 block of 20th Street, Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2000 block of Campbell Street and Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 1700 block of Marie.
7th – Danger to Self: Protective Custody, 4000 block of Stetson and Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise 3300 block of 15th Street.
11th – Violate Court Domestic Violence Order, 3600 block of Banyon Court, Missing Person 3600 block of Imperial Avenue, Missing Person, 3000 block of Glendower Street and Attempted Robbery: 2nd Degree 1400 block of Rosamond Blvd.
14th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2800 block of Desert Street, SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, 3300 block of Carnation Street and Burglary: 1st Degree, 2400 block of Diamond Street.
15th – Battery on Person 2400 block of Dixie Street and Petty Theft, 1300 block of Rosamond Blvd.
16th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street.
17th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd and Battery w/Serious Bodily Injury, 2500 block of Summerchase.
18th – Vehicle Theft, 2900 block of Desert Street.
20th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 3300 block of 15th Street, Burglary: 2nd Degree, 4300 block of Stetson, Possession of Controlled Substance, 3100 block of Erica Avenue and Missing Person, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
21st – Vehicle Theft, 2500 block of Rosamond Blvd.
22nd – Burglary: 1st Degree, 1000 block of Fairwind Avenue.
23rd – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 2600 block of Dixie Street and Missing Person, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd.
24th – Shoot at Inhabited Dwelling/Vehicle/Etc, 1000 block of Rosamond Blvd, SUSP CIRC/SAAIU, Vehicle Theft, 1200 block of Arlington Court and Death: Suicide, 1500 block of Monte Vista Avenue.
25th – Possession of Stolen Vehicle/Vessel/Etc, 3700 block of United Street, Threaten Crime w/Intent to Terrorize, 2400 block of Sierra Hwy and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 1000 block of Holloway.
26th – Towed – Registration, 3300 block of Sierra Hwy and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 1200 block of Rosamond Blvd.
27th - 2 calls for Missing Person, 3400 block of Amber Street and Battery, 2900 block of Rosamond Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.