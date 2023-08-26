The following is a list of Rosamond area arrests for the month of Aug according to the Kern County Sheriff's Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
33-year-old Marquis Grimes was arrested by Mojave CHP on Aug. 1st on Suspicion of Child Endangerment, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.