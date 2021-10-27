The VFW hosted their first annual Patriotic Veterans Festival with vendors, food, live music and raffles, all in donation to veterans who've served. Visitors were welcomed to VFW Post 9375 off Neuralia Rd and could shop from dozens of local vendors who offered crafts, home goods and gifts.
Down the boulevard the Cal City Arts Commission hosted a mystery show and dinner, directed and produced by Carolinda Fleming, Chair of the Planning Commission. Guests were entertained through the night as the cast conversed in character. After a chicken dinner prepared and served by several volunteers, the cast put on an interactive show where the audience had to discover who the villain of the story was.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.