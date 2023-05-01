ROSAMOND - The Kern County Public Works Department along with the community of Roseman, will be celebrating the completion of the Diamond St. Improvements with a ribbon cutting which will be held on Friday, May 5th beginning at 10am in front of Karl's Hardware in Rosamond.
In 2015, the first improvements on Diamond Street in Rosamond between Rosamond Blvd. and Orange St. were constructed with the goal to promote economic growth along the Diamond Street Business Corridor, which include businesses such as Karl’s Hardware, the Hideaway, Family Diner, Rosamond Market, Expert Automotive, the Tire Store and many more; improvements along Diamond Street included solar lights, benches, ADA ramps, landscape planters, trees and irrigation.
After enduring extensive damage and loss of infrastructure, it became necessary to rehabilitate the area and take the opportunity to improve pedestrian safety along with enhancing the community by raising curbs, decorative concrete and irrigation repairs; other installation and landscape planner modifications were also built along with tree planting.
The first phase of the improvement project cost an estimated $2,992,680 and was completed in September 2015. The second part of the project, which was called the Rehabilitation Project, began in January 2023 and was completed in April with an estimated cost of $345,998. The Kern County Public Works Department estimated the total investment in the Diamond Street business corridor comes to $3,338,858.
Featured guest speakers include Kern County 2nd District Supervisor Zack Scrivner, Kern County Public Works staff, Eric Landgaard, who is the owner of Karl's Hardware, and Jack Miller, who is with the Rosamond Chamber of Commerce.
