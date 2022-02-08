The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of Dec. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100% with approximately 18 calls for service.
2nd - Exhibit Firearm, 20600 block of South Street.
6th - Vehicle Theft: Trailer, 21500 block of Mission Street and Vehicle Theft, 21400 block of Circle Drive.
10th – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20400 block of Brian Way and Vehicle Theft, 22000 block of Copper Drive.
12th - Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 21500 block of Golden Hills Blvd and Burglary from Vehicle, 21700 block of Midway.
13th – Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant, 21600 block of Brook Drive.
14th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 21000 block of Mission Street.
17th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 22600 block of Jerry Street.
18th – Willful Cruelty to Child, 21300 block of Mission Street.
21st - Vehicle Theft
22nd – Battery on Person, 21600 block of Brook Drive and Vandalism: Deface Property, 21600 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
23rd - Force or Assault w/Deadly Weapon not Firearm: Great Bodily Injury Likely, 21600 block of Golden Hills Blvd.
24th - Burglary: 2nd Degree, 21100 block of Mission Street.
27th - Willful Cruelty to Child, 21600 block of Loop Street.
30th - Burglary from Vehicle, 19300 block of Moon Drive.
