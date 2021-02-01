The Kern Community College District App for Campus Pass is one of many virus mitigation tools Cerro Coso Community College will use to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Beginning Monday, February 1, 2021 anyone coming to any of the Cerro Coso campuses for more than 15 minutes will be required to download the Kern Community College District App, complete a daily screening survey, and get a daily Campus Pass prior to arrival. If they receive a green Campus Pass they are welcome to come to campus. A red Campus Pass means don’t come to campus and wait for a call from the college for more information.
Those with a green Campus Pass must then use the KCCD App to scan into buildings and/or offices using the QR code posted on entrances.
To help effectively contact trace any positive cases on campus, the college asks all students, personnel, and community members to check in when they enter classrooms, offices, sit at community tables, or visit other communal spaces for more than 15 minutes. This allows the college to contact trace. Cerro Coso health officials may use the information gathered to determine if people have been exposed and should take action such as being tested or self-isolating.
The Kern Community College District App is available for FREE in the Apple or Google Play store.
Health and safety is a priority for Cerro Coso. Anyone displaying symptoms of fever, sore throat, cough, nasal congestion, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, or muscle pain, or new loss of taste or smell are encourage to stay home and contact their healthcare provider. Please utilize the new KCCD Campus Pass App and complete the Daily Screening Survey to get a daily Campus Pass to be displayed to teachers and administrators when coming to campus. Use the App to scan into buildings and offices using the QR code posted. Other safety protocols include wearing a face-covering and maintain 6 feet social distancing at all times. Wash your hands and disinfect your area before and after use.
Please note, the Campus Pass App only needs to be used prior to coming on any Cerro Coso campus. The college is looking forward to the safe return of in-person instruction and activities on its campuses that prioritize health and safety for all. All campuses are currently closed with only a few workforce development classes taking place in-person. Cerro Coso will continue to comply with new state and federal regulations as they are released.
