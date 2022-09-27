BAKERSFIELD - The Kern County Coroner's Office has ruled that the Tehachapi man found 2 miles north of Boron Avenue Frontage Road is a homicide.
According to the Kern County Coroner's Office, 25-year old Larry Christy Jr. of Tehachapi died from mulitple gunshot wounds; an autopsy was performed on Christy after he was found in the Boron area on the evening of Sept. 11th.
The Kern County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-800-861-3110.
