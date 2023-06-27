BORON – A small brush along the fence line of Highway 58 was averted and kept from growing thanks to the efforts of the Kern County Fire Department and several calls to the dispatch center. The fire was reported at approximately 6pm on Cherryhill Drive just off of North Boron Avenue.
The fire was seen from several travelers who called it in however, it was unclear at the time to dispatchers just exactly where the fire was; the fire department was finally able to locate the small blaze and quickly arrived on scene with engine 87 and patrol 87.
The patrol vehicle had to make their own road to the blaze which was fueled by dry brush in the area and was able to knock down the fire with minimal effort.
The Kern County Fire Department wants to remind everyone with the upcoming 4th of July holiday to be aware of dry brush when celebrating and make sure that you have a water source when shooting off fireworks this season.
