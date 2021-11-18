DECEDENT’S NAME: David Joseph Moynihan

CASE #: C04364-21

CITY OF RESIDENCE: San Diego 

AGE: 31 years

TYPE OF CASE: Aircraft Fatality                

DATE OF INCIDENT: November 12, 2021

TIME OF INCIDENT: 1413 hours  

LOCATION: Open desert north of Garlock Road and west of US Route 395, Ridgecrest (GPS Coordinates 35.427893, -117.73723)

DATE OF DEATH: November 12, 2021

TIME OF DEATH: 1413 hours

PLACE OF DEATH: Scene               

INVESTIGATING AGENCY: National Transportation Safety Board/Federal Aviation Administration                                            

DETAILS: David Joseph Moynihan was an occupant of an aircraft that crashed at the location mentioned above. He was determined to be deceased at the scene.

COMMENTS: Family notified

DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner

 

 

