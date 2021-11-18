DECEDENT’S NAME: David Joseph Moynihan
CASE #: C04364-21
CITY OF RESIDENCE: San Diego
AGE: 31 years
TYPE OF CASE: Aircraft Fatality
DATE OF INCIDENT: November 12, 2021
TIME OF INCIDENT: 1413 hours
LOCATION: Open desert north of Garlock Road and west of US Route 395, Ridgecrest (GPS Coordinates 35.427893, -117.73723)
DATE OF DEATH: November 12, 2021
TIME OF DEATH: 1413 hours
PLACE OF DEATH: Scene
INVESTIGATING AGENCY: National Transportation Safety Board/Federal Aviation Administration
DETAILS: David Joseph Moynihan was an occupant of an aircraft that crashed at the location mentioned above. He was determined to be deceased at the scene.
COMMENTS: Family notified
DONNY YOUNGBLOOD, Sheriff-Coroner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.