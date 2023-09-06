BORON – A suspicious fire destroyed the inside of a food truck that’s used for class fundraising at Boron Jr. Sr. High School; the fire was reported sometime during the Labor Day weekend.
According to student counselor Summer Runsblade, transportation supervisor Jeremy Job went to the school on Monday, Sept. 4th and that’s when he found the truck destroyed by fire. The perpetrator(s) broke into the food truck which is owned by Natalie and Austin Russell and stole several items such as napkins, cups and lids and other condiments as well as the fire extinguisher before setting the interior on fire. Luckily, the fire put itself out before doing any more damage; no one was injured in the blaze however, repairs are needed in order to get the vehicle up to par for use again by the school.
Boron Jr. Sr. High School and Mrs. Runsblade are asking anyone who has any information as to who would do such a thing to contact them.
The Mojave Desert News wishes to express their deepest concerns to Boron Jr. Sr. High School, and we hope the person(s) responsible for this are brought to justice soon and that the classes can refurbish the vehicle for future use.
