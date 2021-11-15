The Department of Community Services and Development (CSD) has received final approval of the 2021 Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) State Plan from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).
The Final 2021 LIHWAP State Plan can be viewed on CSD’s Public Website at https://csd.ca.gov/Pages/LIHWAP.aspx. The originally submitted Draft 2021 LIHWAP State Plan may also be accessed on CSD’s Website.
NOTE: To view the complete LIHWAP State Plan it must be downloaded and viewed in a PDF reader, not a browser. Click inside each text box to enable scrolling.
If you have questions or need additional guidance regarding the Final 2021 LIHWAP State Plan, please contact CSD at LIHWAP@csd.ca.gov.
For more information about LIHWAP, visit https://csd.ca.gov/Pages/LIHWAP.aspx.
