The following is a list of Boron area arrests and court appearances for the month of Mar. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department, other law enforcement agencies and the Kern County Superior Court; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
According to court records, 23-year old Joel Michael Lopez appeared on March 2nd and 16th for a Pre-Preliminary and Set Preliminary Hearing Date on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm/Great Bodily Injury Force – Personal Use, Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (NEW EFF. 4/12) and Damage/Destroy any Wireless Communication Device (dismissed). He was Held to Answer and arraigned in Bakersfield on March 28th on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm/Great Bodily Injury Force – Personal Use and Battery: Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date/Etc; a Readiness Hearing is set for April 29th and Lopez remains free on $55,000 bail.
44-year old Christa York was arrested on March 3rd on Suspicion of Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle; she was arrested again on March 7th on Suspicion of Burglary.
According to court records, 38-year old Larry Dutch Broitzmann appeared on March 4th for a continued Arraignment and Return (Proof of License) on the charge of Drive while License Suspended/Revoked for DUI: Specific VI; which was dismissed
According to court records, 38-year old Michael Aaron Hopkins appeared on March 8th for Sentencing on the charges of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 Years or Younger, 5 counts of Sexual Intercourse or Sodomy w/Child 10 Years Old or Younger and 6 counts of Oral Copulation or Sexual Penetration of a Child 10 Years Old or Younger; her received a sentence of 230 years to Life in Prison w/12 years Suspended/Stayed and 1047 days credit for timed served and fined $1,230. Hopkins will spend the rest of his natural life in Wasco State Prison.
25-year old Leronett L. Wilson was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 17th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs, DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 and Drive w/out License.
According to court records, 25-year old Albert Edward Rodriguez appeared on March 18th, 23rd, 25th for a continued Readiness Hearing on the charges of Assault w/Deadly Weapon other than Firearm/Great Bodily Injury Force – Personal Use (dismissed on March 25th) and Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant (pled No Contest on March 25th; Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10th and remains free on $60,000 bail.
According to court records, 42-year old David Dewayne Terrill was scheduled to appear on March 18th for a Readiness Hearing on the charges of Possess Ammunition Persons Prohibited Owning/Possess Firearm, Possess Narcotic Controlled Substance and Drive while License Suspended/Revoked.
51-year old Elizabeth Hales was arrested by Mojave CHP on March 27th on Suspicion of Possession of Firearm and Controlled Substances, Possession of Controlled Substance, Under Influence of Controlled Substance w/Firearm, Truck Reflectors, Carrying Loaded Firearm on Person or in Vehicle while in Public Place, Carry Concealed Weapon in Vehicle, Carrying Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner and Possess Any Assault Weapon.
