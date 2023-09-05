BAKERSFIELD – A jury trial began on the morning of Aug. 23rd for a Boron man accused of a shooting that occurred in Dec. 2022; 46-year-old William Anthony Saraiva is accused of Attempted Murder, Assault w/Semi-Automatic Firearm on Person, Shooting at Occupied Vehicle and Recklessly Discharge a Firearm.
As we reported back in December 2022, Saraiva was arrested for a shooting that occurred on the evening of Dec. 4th on East Anderson Street in Boron. According to a witness who wishes not to be identified, a red/maroon colored vehicle turned sharply onto Anderson Street from Boron Avenue and stopped in front of the laundry mat. A silver/white or gray/white older model pickup truck turned in the same direction and stopped behind the first vehicle. The driver of the red/maroon vehicle later identified as Saraiva stepped out of the vehicle, went over to the pickup and fired approximately 6 shots; 5 of them allegedly hitting the drivers door of the pickup. Saraiva then returned to his vehicle and left the scene with the pickup truck following; both vehicles turned north on James Street to an unknown location on Prospect Street. Five shell casings were found on the street where the pickup truck was stopped and a 6th casing was found in the dirt just to the north of where Mr. Saraiva had stopped his vehicle.
Saraiva was arrested and appeared on Dec. 6, 2022 for a Felony Arraignment where he was formally charged with Attempted Murder, Assault w/Firearm on Person, Vandalism: $400 or More and Recklessly Discharge a Firearm. A Pre-Preliminary and Preliminary Hearing were heard on Dec. 8th and 14th and on Dec. 22nd, the case was moved the Bakersfield where he was arraigned again and the charge of Vandalism: $400 or More was replaced with Shooting at Occupied Vehicle.
A Readiness Hearing was scheduled for Jan. 27th and a Jury Trial scheduled for Feb. 6th; the Readiness Hearing continued until April 14th; more Pre-Preliminary, Preliminary Hearings and Further Hearing occurred another Felony Arraignment took place on June 29th of this year. While awaiting trial, Mr. Saraiva was arrested again on Aug. 14th for a $5,000 warrant on the charges of Drive w/out License, No Insurance (charge may be dismissed if proof shown to court) and Unregistered Vehicle as well as remanded into custody for the other charges. Mr. Saraiva was released on his own recognizance while waiting for his jury trial to begin.
If convicted, Mr. Saraiva is facing several years in prison; stay tuned for the outcome of the trial.
