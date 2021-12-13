Dec 23rd Edition Of the Mojave Desert News Will have our Local Youth Annual Letters to Santa Printed in them.. Be sure to Pick up your Copy!!
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
-
47°
Partly Cloudy
-
California City, CA (93505)
Today
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 42F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 13, 2021 @ 9:18 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Latest News
- Mojave Desert News Annual Letters to Santa
- Mojave area Arrests for Nov.
- Advisory Message: CCHS under temporary, NON-emergent lockdown while situation is investigated.
- East Kern High School Sports Report Basketball and Soccer Scores
- State Approves First Payments to Reduce Past Due Energy Bills Incurred During the Pandemic
- Catalytic Converter Etching Event
- History of Rogers Dry Lake
- City of Tehachapi Wins Budget Presentation Award from GFOA
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Advisory: Updated Aircraft Fatality - David Joseph Moynihan
- History of Rogers Dry Lake
- Advisory: Homicide - Nicolas B. Archuleta
- State Approves First Payments to Reduce Past Due Energy Bills Incurred During the Pandemic
- California City area Arrests for Nov.
- Cerro Coso New English Professor Debilyn Kinzler
- Advisory Message: CCHS under temporary, NON-emergent lockdown while situation is investigated.
- Traffic Advisory for the Week of 12/6/2021 – 12/10/2021
- Boron area Arrests and Court Appearances for Nov.
- Catalytic Converter Etching Event
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.