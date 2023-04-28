N. EDWARDS - The Muroc Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees held their monthly board meeting on the evening of April 17th inside the boardroom at the former high school in North Edwards, the meeting was called to order at 5pm.
After President, Matt Carter called the meeting to order, roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Evelyn Mizell. motioned and Broc Job seconded to approve the agenda as amended; motion carried.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time.
Under Reports - Reports were given for the Muroc Education Association, construction updates around the district, the Superintendents Report, the Assistant Superintendents report, the principal's report and the board of trustees' report. The California School Employees Association had no reports to give at this time.
Under Consent Calendar - Broc Job motioned and Teresa Davies seconded to approve/adopt/ratify the following items on the consent calendar; A. adoption of minutes for the Board meeting dated March 20th. B. Deposit transactions for March 2023, C. accounts Payable Report for March 2023, D. Student Body Account report for February 2023, E. personnel actions such as approved classified resignations, approved Classified Employees, Resolution #04-23-01; addition of position on classified services, changes to classified assignment, district volunteers and classified substitutes; motion carried.
Under Action Agenda - President Matt Carter motioned and Broc Job seconded to approve the 6th grade Camp K.E.E.P. overnight field trip for West Boron Elementary School and Branch Elementary School from May 8th to May 12, 2023; motion carried. President Matt Carter announced the closed session items then, the board met in closed session at approximately 5:22 PM where the board discussed: A. pupil personnel matters: Student expulsion case #2022-23-02, B. Personnel matters public employee discipline/ dismissal/release/ employment, C. Confer with Labor negotiator concerning certified bargaining unit, Classified bargaining unit, and unrepresented employee groups, D. Conference with Legal Counsel on anticipated litigation and E. Complaints. The board reconvened from closed session at approximately 5:41pm; President Matt Carter motioned and Broc Job seconded to expel student #2022-23-02 for the remainder of the school year; motion carried.
Under Public Comments – none were given at this time; Broc Job motioned and Matt Carter seconded to adjourn the meeting at approximately 5:42pm.
