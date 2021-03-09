Learn the latest insights and insider expertise from admissions professionals at Cerro Coso Community College during a Virtual Application Workshop on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 3 p.m.
The Virtual Application Workshop is designed to give potential students the best practices, guidance, and top tips for successfully navigating the Cerro Coso application process.
Participants must pre-register to attend at www.cerrocoso.edu and a link will be sent in advance of the meeting.
Cerro Coso offers a variety of Associate of Arts Degrees, Associate of Arts for Transfer, Certificates of Achievement, and Job Skills Certificates to prepare students for their future education and careers.
More registration and information available at www.cerrocoso.edu.
