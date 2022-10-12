The following is the story of the former settlement of Coso, the Coso People and Coso Hot Springs located in the Mojave Desert. This research is from the U.S. Geological Survey Geographic Names Information System, Ghost Towns of Death Valley, the Maturango Museum, National Register Information System, Coso Hot Springs: A Condensate Fed Geothermal Feature and Thermal Springs List for the United States according to N.O.A.A. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration).
COSO - also known as Granite Springs was a settlement in Inyo County, California located in the Coso Range approximately 4 miles east-southeast of Coso Peak. Today, Coso is located within the Naval Weapons Station Center at China Lake. Dr. Darwin French discovered gold at the site in 1860 and the former settlement was named granite springs the same year. Coso comes from the Coso People who were local Native Americans living in the area at the time and there are at least three places named Coso in Inyo County. The settlement is sometimes known as Old Coso and is located southwest of Darwin, California; there's also Coso Junction which is located on State Route 395 and just south of Coso Junction is the rail siding of Coso.
COSO PEOPLE – are an indigenous people of the Americas and Native American tribe associated with the Coso Range in the Mojave Desert. They are of the Uto-Aztecan language and spoke one of several Numic languages related to that of the Northern Paiute. The Coso People are especially known for their ancient petroglyphs or rock art drawings; the Coso Rock Art District (more in a later story) has been designated a National Historical Landmark District.
Archaeological evidence substantiates trades between the Coso People and other Native American tribes; for example, they traded with the Chumash People who were then located in present day Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. This information was confirmed by archaeological discovery of a kind of obsidian, which has been chemically fingerprinted as belonging to the Coso culture and territory but was discovered in a coastal California prehistoric site in San Luis Obispo County. The Coso People are usually considered part of the Northern Paiute indigenous Nation. Notable rock art drawings or PETROGLYPHS are abundantly represented in the Big and Little Petroglyphs Canyons (more in a later story) and are believed to be done by the Coso People; such works have been found in the Coso Art District and throughout the Coso Region dating from the prehistoric era.
COSO HOT SPRINGS - is a natural hot spring complex in the Coso Volcanic Field of the Mojave Desert in Inyo County; the springs are on the National Register of Historic Places. The Coso Hot Springs lie within the boundaries of the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake near Little Lake and State Route 395, they’re also near the Coso Mountains just north of Indian Wells Valley and south of the Owens Valley. The Coso Hot Springs are part of the geothermal activity at the Coso Volcanic Field, hot mineral water comes from the ground at approximately 207 degrees.
The hot springs were a traditional Native American cultural and healing ritual site of the Coso People then later, the Northern Paiute and Timbisha. The site is called KOOSO or Muattang Ka in the Timbisha language and during the 1920s, it was a “hot springs resort” with contemporary local Native American people periodically have ceremonies at the hot springs. The hot springs are also cited as one of the largest (if not the largest) assemblages of prehistoric rock art in North America. The areas known as Big and Little Petroglyph Canyons by the hot springs have over 20,000 remarkably undisturbed images in a distinctive so-called Coso style. Tourism is limited to U.S. citizens only and advanced reservations are required in order to tour the canyons.
