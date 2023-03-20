CALIF. CITY - The California City Police Department announced that two suspects are now in custody in connection with the shooting that occurred in California City during the last week of February.
According to a Facebook post on the California City Police Department's Facebook page; “Thanks to the efforts of law enforcement, Donovan E. Lyons was apprehended on March 17th. As of today, two of the three suspects have been apprehended and a third suspect, identified as Demitrius Ford, is still being sought in connection with the shooting that occurred in California City”.
Mr. Ford is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by anyone. The California City Police Department is asking anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Ford to call Officer Ramirez or Sergeant Rivera at 760-373-8606.
