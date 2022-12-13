Mojave Community Queens helped the children of Mojave write letters to Santa and put them in the North Pole Mail Box.
Miss Mojave - Vanessa Carter
Junior Miss Mojave - Addison Taylor
Young Miss Mojave - Caylee Cook
Little Miss Mojave - Kyla Cambaliza
Miss Mojave 2022 Vanessa Carter lit the 11th Annual Mojave Christmas Tree folks gathered around and counted down from 10 to celebrate lighting the tree.
Inside Christmas carols were sung by Erika Frye, and music was played by Ted Hodgkinson.
Tables for crafts and donuts were hosted by Landmark Missionary Baptist Church of Mojave and New Life Baptist Chapel of Mojave.
Mothers of Mojave hosted a Coat and supplies drive for the Community President Samantha Barbic was present to greet the community.
8 Bikes were raffled off to children of Mojave donated by Valerie Van Oss, Sarah Leweling, and Megan Robles-Messer.
Pictured is Baylee Herrington age 5 who won a Bike.
Mojave Library read a story to all the children well they sat and listened.
12 decorated tabletop trees were raffled off to the families to take home donated by the table host.
Travis Behrens and Heather Benes decorated Kst with holiday banners and put the lights on the Christmas tree.
They both worked really hard and their dedication is appreciated.
Mojave Chamber of Commerce President Ted Hodgkinson, Secretary Heather Benes, and Michele Slade decorated our local Mojave Caboose for the Season.
