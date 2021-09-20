The Eastern Kern County Resource Conservation District drought tolerant – plant sale is coming Saturday, October 2, 2021. If you ordered plants, you may pick them up from 9:30 AM-12:30 PM. If you didn’t order plants, you may browse extras from 12:30 PM-1:30 PM. As in years past the sale location is the Desert Empire Fairgrounds, 520 South Richmond Road, Ridgecrest. Enter at the south (livestock) entrance, turn left at the last gate (Gate D), and follow the signs to the parking area. For more information or a map of the fairgrounds, email ekcrcd@gmail.com or see www.ekcrcd.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.