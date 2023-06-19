CALIF. CITY – The Calif. City Planning Commission has announced that their monthly meeting scheduled for June 19th and 20th has been cancelled; due to Juneteenth Holiday and to allow staff to complete work on projects that will require Planning Commission review. The next scheduled meeting is set for July 4th (which may be changed due to federal holiday) inside the city council chambers at city hall.
Calif. City Planning Commission Cancellation
Patti Orr
