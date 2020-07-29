The following is a list of Tehachapi area arrests for the month of June according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
30-year old Alan Mcconnell was arrested on June 4th on Suspicion of Possession of Controlled Substance, Possess a Controlled Substance for Sale, Possession of Controlled Substance for Sale, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Manufacture/Import/Sell/Etc Metal Knuckles and Possess Switchblade Knife – Blade 2 or More Inches in Length on Person or in Vehicle.
41-year old Michael C. Aguilar was arrested on June 4th on Suspicion of Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Vandalism: Damage Property, Burglary and Burglary during State of Emergency – Looting.
18-year old Jose Rocha was arrested on June 13th on Suspicion of 2 counts of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse w/a Minor, Lewd Acts upon Child, Child Molesting and Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor.
50-year old Matthew Graff was arrested on June 17th on Suspicion of Possession or Control of Child Pornography.
46-year old Kevin S. Mings was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 17th on Suspicion of Drive While License Suspended for Drunk Driving, Fail to Provide Evidence of Financial Responsibility and Operating a Motor Vehicle w/out and Ignition Interlock Device.
27-year old Matthew Ramirez was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 19th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
27-year old Christian Daniel Flores was arrested by Ft. Tejon CHP on June 21st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
26-year old Joshua D. Morales was arrested by Mojave CHP on June 21st on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08.
25-year old Raul Gonzalez was arrested on June 23rd on Suspicion of False Report of Vehicle Theft to Deceive, Hit and Run Resulting in Property Damage and Robbery.
50-year old Brent Frost was arrested in Los Angeles County (Lancaster) on June 24th on Suspicion of DUI: Alcohol/Drugs.
27-year old Dean Teeter was arrested on June 25th on Suspicion of Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer, Battery on Person, Drive While License Suspended and Reckless Driving – Public Street.
52-year old Christopher Lance Kalbaugh was arrested by Bakersfield Police on June 25th on Suspicion of Drive w/out License.
52-year old Erik Hein was arrested on June 29th on Suspicion of Inflict Corporal Injury on Spouse/Cohabitant and Threats of Violence.
