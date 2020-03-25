I would like to take a moment to clear up a rumor that the CHP is making enforcement stops, asking people why they are on the road, and then issuing citations if they didn’t feel the reason was valid. THIS IS NOT TRUE.
The Governor has not asked law enforcement to enforce the statewide stay at home order. In an effort to preserve public health and safety of all Californians, the hope is that people will self-regulate their behavior and home isolate, protect themselves, and engage in only the “essential” activities using social distancing.
We will continue to assist our allied agency partners as needed, but the mission of the CHP remains unchanged. We will continue to patrol the highways, respond to all traffic collisions, provide services to motorists, and take appropriate enforcement action when a violation is observed. As always, motorists should obey traffic laws and not drive distracted or under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
True, some portions of our operations have been somewhat challenging amid the added responsibilities associated with the COVID-19 health emergency, but the CHP will continue to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security to the public.
If you have any questions about this, please give us a call (661) 823-5500.
Thank you,
Lieutenant John Williams
Commander, Mojave Area CHP
