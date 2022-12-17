The following is the crime data report for the Tehachapi area for the month of Nov. according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; the geocode address level is approximately 100%.
1st – Disturb by Loud/Unreasonable Noise, 21800 block of Valley Vista Drive.
2nd – Burglary: 2nd Degree, 20400 block of Steuber Road.
4th – Assist other Department, White Pine Drive and Grand Theft: Money/Property/Labor over $950, 14500 block of Tehachapi Blvd.
5th - Vehicle Theft, 20800 block of South Street.
8th – Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 20200 block of Park Road and Battery on Spouse/Ex Spouse/Date, 22700 block of Woodford/Tehachapi Road.
10th - Theft of Motor Vehicle parts less than $400, 18700 block of Wright Court and Vehicle Theft, 21600 block of Ginger Court.
