The following is a list of California City area arrests for the month of July according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies; all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
25-year-old Daigeria Denise Manuel was arrested on July 3rd on Suspicion of Child Endangerment, DUI: Alcohol/Drugs w/Injury and DUI: Alcohol w/BAC > .08 w/Injury.
29-year old Richard Smith was arrested on July 9th on Suspicion of Transport Controlled Substance, Possess Controlled Substance Paraphernalia, Giving False Information to a Peace Officer, Fraudulent Use of Access Card, Receiving or Concealing Stolen Property, Receiving Known Stolen Property over $200, Receiving Stolen Property – Motor Vehicle, Take Vehicle w/out Owners Consent, Possession of Drug w/out Prescription and Falsely Personate another in his/her Private or Official Capacity.
34-year old Dominck Roberson was arrested in Orange County (Orange County Sheriff) on July 17th on Suspicion of Robbery.
19-year old Erick Harris was arrested in Ventura County (Ventura County Sheriff) on July 21st on Suspicion of Addict in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Carry Loaded Firearm when not the Registered Owner.
20-year old Erin Johnson was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on July 22nd on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
26-year old Noah Varela was arrested in San Bernardino County (San Bernardino County Sheriff) on July 22nd on Suspicion of Battery on Spouse/Cohabitant/Former Spouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.