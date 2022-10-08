CALIFORNIA CITY — The Cal City Farmer’s Market celebrated its one-year anniversary Saturday, bringing visitors in from all over Kern County and Southern California looking for fresh produce and home goods.
Held at its new location at Central Park, the farmer’s market hours were extended for the day to give people more time to check out the vendors.
Since its inception, the market has doubled in size. First with a little over a dozen vendors, and now over 30 regulars visit each Saturday, including four farmers. While fresh fruits and vegetables are the market’s staple, vendors also offer a variety of natural condiments like honey, plants, accessories, and art.
A year ago, R.E.A.C.H. Organizer Shauna Royten said she wanted to educate the public on healthier eating habits, in addition to showing that fresh produce does not have to break the bank.
“I think we’ve done a great job,” Royten said. “We wanted to provide food security.”
Organizers have also heard a lot of positive from the community. Several small businesses have kick-started by coming to the market each week, and there have been some job opportunities provided to young adults.
“The market has become a prime spot for networking,” Royten said.
The one-year anniversary featured wine tasting, and local craft beer as a treat for adults, and continued its family-friendly atmosphere with events and crafts for kids. The market also accepts SNAP and EBT benefits.
“It makes us inclusive, and no one gets left out,” Royten said.
Amidst the growth, organizers say the prices have remained the same, even as the state of California experiences rising costs in everyday goods.
“All of our farmers have kept their prices low, there’s nowhere else like it in Cal City,” Royten said.
