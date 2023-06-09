BORON - The wait is over: the Boron Community Swimming Pool opens its doors for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the area in 2020. Several people including employees and retirees from Rio-Tinto Borates & Lithium Boron Operation came out on June 5th beginning at noon to watch and participate in the opening.
Several dignitaries including Rio-Tinto Community Affair Manager Marybeth Garrison, Rio-Tinto Borates General Manager Ryan Harnden, retirees Mitch Naka'ahiki and Jerry Gallegos, employee Dillard Love, Kern County 2nd Dist. Supervisor Zack Scrivner's District Director Laura Lynne Wyatt and many others were on hand to watch as Boron residents jumped into the newly restored swimming pool.
"The pool is open to the public free of charge; when Superintendent Kevin Cordes was elected superintendent, he as well as the board of trustees decided that the community should be able to enjoy the pool for free and cost for the maintenance will be handled by the district" Muroc Joint Unified School Dist. Transportation Supervisor Jeremiah Job said.
"We're proud of all the hard work that went into the restoration of the pool for the community and hope that Boron will enjoy their new swimming pool for many years to come" Mrs. Garrison said after she welcomed everyone to the pool. "The Boron pool has a full staff of lifeguards who are certified in lifeguard training" Laura Lynne Wyatt said.
Rio-Tinto employees and retirees provided hot dogs, chips and bottled water for everyone to enjoy as well; the lifeguards at the pool even provided brand new life jackets for those who didn't have them or were too young to swim on their own.
Boron Jr. Sr. High School Student Counselor Elizabeth Davies and other lifeguards were busy in the office area signing up children with their parents for swimming lessons before taking a dip in the pool.
The swimming pool is open for public swim Mondy thru Friday from 12:30pm to 5pm and on Saturday from 11am - 5pm (subject to change). Swimming lessons will be held in 2 sessions; the first session is set to run from June 12th-23rd and the second session is set to run on July 10th - 21st; the cost of the lessons is $40/session; water aerobics are also being offered.
(0) comments
