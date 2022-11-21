EAST KERN COUNTY - The Mojave area CHP has announced that they will be holding their annual CHIPS FOR KIDS Christmas Toy Drive. The event takes place during the first part of Dec. and all toys collected will be distributed to needy kids in the East Kern County area.
Last year, the CHIPS FOR KIDS Toy drive distributed approximately 3,500 toys to children in Eastern Kern County and Trona and they hope to surpass this number this year.
Anyone wishing to donate to this annual event can drop off any new and unwrapped toys at the Mojave CHP office or at the WalMart in either Tehachapi or Ridgecrest on Nov. 26th and 27th, Dec. 2nd through 4th and Dec. 9th through 11th between 10am and 6pm.
For more information or to donate a new and unwrapped toy, you can contact the Mojave area office of the Calif. Highway Patrol at 1-661-823-5500 during normal business hours.
