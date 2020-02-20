-
57°
Mostly Cloudy
-
California City, CA (93505)
Today
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Tonight
Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 46F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: February 21, 2020 @ 11:09 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Latest News
- Thanks for the visit, Mr. President
- Basketball season comes to a close for area teams
- Public comments, money focus of council
- Locals to benefit from project
- Interviews are Saturday
- McCarthy, 3,000 Bakersfield Strong, Welcome President Trump
- McCarthy Welcomes President Trump to Bakersfield
- Virgin Galactic welcomes SpaceShipTwo Unity to Spaceport America, New Mexico
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- McCarthy, 3,000 Bakersfield Strong, Welcome President Trump
- Interviews are Saturday
- Locals to benefit from project
- Public comments, money focus of council
- Thanks for the visit, Mr. President
- Greenstone begins offering free delivery in High Desert
- McCarthy Welcomes President Trump to Bakersfield
- Virgin Galactic welcomes SpaceShipTwo Unity to Spaceport America, New Mexico
- Council gives green light to Attil Farms development agreement
- California City man guilty of multiple sexual assault charges
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.