Thanks for the visit, Mr. President

February 20, 2020

Yesterday, I had the immense honor of welcoming President Trump to my hometown of Bakersfield, California.

The President stressed the critical role our farmers play in the American way of life. He signed a memorandum that will improve access to water for California’s farmers, allowing California to remain the heart of American agriculture.

This is just the latest example of promises made and kept by this President. Where past Presidents stepped back, President Trump has stepped up. Our President is a fighter, and through his actions makes it clear that America's unsung heroes are forgotten no more.

