ROSAMOND — Progress continues to finish up the water reclamation plant, after directors were given a presentation about mishaps that led to its delay.
In the last two weeks, motorized valves were started up and tested, and the team performed lube checks and RFI modifications. The sandblasting of the old clarifier is complete, and the contractor will soon begin re-coating it.
One of the main issues board directors brought up in previous meetings was the plant’s two blowers, that were malfunctioning during testing.
According to the team, a plan has been developed to address the blower room HVAC issue. The RCSD talked about calling a special meeting to discuss this plan and its cost with the board of directors; however, this was not needed as the HVAC unit was within the original scope of the project.
In an update from General Manager Steve Perez, recent legislature effort to limit revenues for local governments like the RCSD, missed the deadline for the 2022 ballot, but will be back in 20225. This effort would hurt RCSD customers by preventing RCSD from being able to fund the infrastructure and manning needed to provide water and sewer service to our community. The RCSD board did well in joining 25 other California special districts to fight this legislation.
A new bill, SB 2421, attempts to address illegal water theft and pollution by unpermitted cannabis cultivation operations in other legislative news.
“We hear the talk around the community and agree that this is an issue,” Perez said. “However, as we have seen in neighboring communities, if RCSD shuts down bulk water sales, the marijuana growers will steal the water, breaking hydrants and other infrastructure in the process. This would make bulk water sales more difficult for legitimate buyers, not to mention real costs to the rate-payer. We don’t like that the marijuana growers buy our water, and we are working on several solutions to the problem.”
