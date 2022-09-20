FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
New Law: DMV Fees to be Waived for Purple Heart Veterans in a Law Introduced by Assemblyman Vince Fong
In honoring Purple Heart recipients for their sacrifice, Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley) introduced a law to exempt Purple Heart Recipients from paying license and registration fees at the Department of Motor Vehicles. The Governor signed it into law.
“Serving in our nation’s military is an immense sacrifice,” said Assemblyman Fong. “Our service members put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day.”
“We are grateful for the bravery and valor of our Purple Heart veterans, and we should honor their sacrifice every chance possible,” Fong added.
Specifically, Assembly Bill 2509 waives DMV fees for Purple Heart Recipients. Vehicle registration and license fees are added burdens on injured veterans that may likely be on fixed incomes that the state can help ease.
This financial assistance to those who served in the armed forces is one way California can assist these deserving veterans.
Anthony Morales, a Purple Heart Recipient and Bakersfield resident, expressed his gratitude.
“By waiving the vehicle registration fee of Purple Heart recipients, the state makes a small but generous gesture towards our service and sacrifice to our nation that will not go unnoticed by service members and our families.”
# # #
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.